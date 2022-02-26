Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.46.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$51.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

