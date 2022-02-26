Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Base Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.46).
LON BSE opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.32 million and a P/E ratio of 23.93. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
