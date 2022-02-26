Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

ETR BAS opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.50 and a 200-day moving average of €64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

