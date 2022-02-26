Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.70 EPS.

BBWI stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

