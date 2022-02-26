Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.19). Approximately 77,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 77,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.23).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKS shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Beeks Trading from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The company has a market cap of £91.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

