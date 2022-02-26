BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $6.43 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

