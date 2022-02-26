BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.83% from the stock’s previous close.
BLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
NASDAQ:BLU opened at $6.43 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
