BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.75 price target on the stock. BELLUS Health traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.45. 15,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,334,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.