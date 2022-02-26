BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.75 price target on the stock. BELLUS Health traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.45. 15,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,334,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.