BELLUS Health’s (BLU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLU. BTIG Research began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE:BLU opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of C$3.32 and a 1 year high of C$12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

