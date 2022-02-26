Benchmark Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $190.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.70.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.