Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.56

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

