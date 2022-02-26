Berenberg Bank Increases Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Price Target to GBX 325

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 325 ($4.42) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £605.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.41.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Sergeant bought 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($33,559.09).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.