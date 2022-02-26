Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 39265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $607.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

