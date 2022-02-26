Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

BLKB stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,195.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

