BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $35,565.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

