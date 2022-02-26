BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 294,880 shares.The stock last traded at $16.63 and had previously closed at $16.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,960,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 855,039 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,777,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,239,000.

