BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Boxlight worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 807.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.48. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOXL. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Boxlight Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.