BlackRock Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $28.58.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

