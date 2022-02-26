BlackRock Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

STRT opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

