BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.60% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:EGY opened at $5.36 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $318.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

