BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

TCPC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 150,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The firm has a market cap of $791.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

