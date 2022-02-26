Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
