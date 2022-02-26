Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 9.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.04. 10,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,800,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Blink Charging by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

