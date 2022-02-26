Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 9.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.04. 10,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,800,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.
Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.