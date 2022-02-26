Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) shares rose 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 119,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,158,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

