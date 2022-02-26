Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OWL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

OWL opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,014,436 shares of company stock worth $76,958,755 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

