Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

OWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,014,436 shares of company stock worth $76,958,755.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,029,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

