BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

