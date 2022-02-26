BMO Capital Markets Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$32.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

