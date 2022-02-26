BMO Capital Markets Lowers New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

