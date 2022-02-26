BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Textron were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 61.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3,332.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Textron by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

