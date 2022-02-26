BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

