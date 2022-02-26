BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,563 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

