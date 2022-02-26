BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 46,378 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,378 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.