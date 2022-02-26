Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 249.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,374.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

