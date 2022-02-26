Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. 15,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 400,694 shares.The stock last traded at $2,222.99 and had previously closed at $2,469.83.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,374.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

