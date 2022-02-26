Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLX. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.23.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$35.71 on Friday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

