Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Increased to €48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.24.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

