Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Director John Alan Young Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $14,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BOWL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. Bowlero Corp has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Bowlero Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

