Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) Director John Alan Young Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $14,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:BOWL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. Bowlero Corp has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.63.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
