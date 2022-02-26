Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

