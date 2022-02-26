BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 475 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 475 ($6.46).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON BP traded up GBX 13.15 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 378.50 ($5.15). 73,181,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market cap of £74.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 374.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($501.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($435.09).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

