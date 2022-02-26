Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

