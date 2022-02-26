Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $14.37 on Friday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

