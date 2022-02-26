Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,452 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

