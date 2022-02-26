Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Trading Up 15.4%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 243,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 177,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

