Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will announce $230,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBI remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,201. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
