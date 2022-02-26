BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $7.90 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 274,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

