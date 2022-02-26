Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

BCOV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 217,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $304.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

