Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 217,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $304.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

