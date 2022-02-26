BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BrightView were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BV. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of BV opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

