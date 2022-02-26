Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $768.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.90 million. Donaldson posted sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of DCI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 398,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,485. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

