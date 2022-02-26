Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EDSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 62,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,725. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

